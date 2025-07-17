Cloetta AB: Cloetta AB interim report April-June 2025: Strong quarterly growth with continued strengthened profitability

"Cloetta delivered strong growth on top of the expected Easter sales effect and continued to strengthen the profitability. During the quarter, Cloetta also made significant progress on aligning the operating structure to the new strategic priorities. As Northern Europe's leading confectionery company, operating in a non-cyclical market, Cloetta continued to remain largely unaffected by the current increased geopolitical uncertainty", comments Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

Net sales for the quarter increased by 2.0 per cent to SEK 2,078m (2,038) including negative impact from the divestment of the Nutisal brand of 1.0 per cent and foreign exchange rates of 3.5 per cent

Sales of Branded packaged products increased organically by 1.0 per cent during the quarter

Sales of Pick & mix increased organically by 21.3 per cent during the quarter

Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 240m (222)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 188m (124), with items affecting comparability of SEK -52m (-98) mainly related to the change of the organisational structure

Operating profit, adjusted, of Branded packaged products amounted to SEK 181m (183)

Operating profit, adjusted, of Pick & mix amounted to SEK 59m (39)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 116m (82), which equates to basic and diluted earnings per share of SEK 0.41 (0.29)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 21m (59)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.4x (1.8)

Events after the end of the reporting period

On 2 July 2025, Andrew Row was appointed Chief Operations Officer and will join Cloetta in September 2025

Please find enclosed the full report.



The interim report will be presented at a conference call with web presentation on Thursday 17 July 2025 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).

Dial-in number(s)

SE: +46 8 5051 0031

UK: +44 207 107 0613

US: +1 631 570 5613

We kindly ask those who wish to dial-in to make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and to register a few minutes before the conference begins.



Web presentation

The live broadcast will be available on:

https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/ffeaea06-e31b-4976-8715-2d8208ac4a48

The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

This disclosure contains information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-07-2025 07:30 CEST.



Investor and media contact

Laura Lindholm

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

+46 766 96 59 40

ir (@) cloetta.com

press (@) cloetta.com

sustainability (@) cloetta.com