WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bunge Global SA (BG) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $201 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $244 million, or $1.68 per share, last year.Excluding items, Bunge Global SA reported adjusted earnings of $244 million or $1.81 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 13.2% to $11.643 billion from $13.417 billion last year.Bunge Global SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $201 Mln. vs. $244 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue: $11.643 Bln vs. $13.417 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX