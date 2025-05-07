WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $22.59 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $49.06 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $88.32 million or $0.56 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $316.18 million from $303.43 million last year.Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $22.59 Mln. vs. $49.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $316.18 Mln vs. $303.43 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX