PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit decreased in March as exports grew faster than imports, data from the customs office showed on Wednesday.The trade gap dropped to EUR 6.3 billion from EUR 7.7 billion in February. In the same period last year, the trade deficit totaled EUR 5.8 billion.The trade balance continued its deterioration that began in January 2025, the agency said.Exports advanced 5.6 percent on a monthly basis, and imports grew 2.3 percent in March.Year-on-year, both exports and imports rose by 1.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectivey.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX