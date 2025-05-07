WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $157 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $3.515 billion from $3.595 billion last year.Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $157 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $3.515 Bln vs. $3.595 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.45 Full year revenue guidance: $13,600-$14,200 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX