WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while raising annual net sales outlook.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.44 to $3.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share on net sales between $13.6 billion an $14.2 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales to be between down 2 percent and up 2 percent.Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.84 to $4.12 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share on net sales between $13.4 billion an $14.0 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales to be between down 2 percent and up 2 percent.On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.12 per share on revenues of $13.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company also said it will exit its charging business during the second quarter of 2025 and consolidate its North American Battery Systems business to drive focus and enhance its future long-term profitable growth.