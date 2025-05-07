WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $66.7 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $57.2 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.4 million or $0.61 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8% to $840.6 million from $953.3 million last year.Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $66.7 Mln. vs. $57.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $840.6 Mln vs. $953.3 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 to $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $815-$845 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.76 to $2.98 Full year revenue guidance: $3.370-$3.470 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX