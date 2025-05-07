WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $485 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $837 million or $1.48 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $4.432 billion from $4.376 billion last year.Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $485 Mln. vs. $501 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $4.432 Bln vs. $4.376 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.48 - $1.52 Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 - $6.05Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX