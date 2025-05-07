Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q2 Results; Raises FY25 Guidance

Q2 sales increased 1% and organic sales increased 7% *

Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.71; Q2 Adjusted EPS * of $0.82

of $0.82 Q2 orders increased 5% organically year-over-year

Building Solutions backlog of $14.0 billion increased 12% organically year-over-year

Initiates fiscal Q3 and raises full year fiscal 2025 guidance*

CORK, Ireland, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, safe, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.71. Adjusted EPS was $0.82.

Sales in the quarter of $5.7 billion increased 1% over the prior year on an as reported basis and 7% organically. GAAP income from continuing operations was $473 million. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $545 million.

"The Johnson Controls team delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by organic sales growth, margin expansion and record backlog," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO. "The results reflect the strengthened execution from our team as well as broad-based and sustained demand for our differentiated solutions. We have a strong foundation in place and by starting to increase customer focus and implement lean and business system approaches, we can take the first step to accelerate our momentum and enhance value for all of our stakeholders."

FISCAL Q2 SEGMENT RESULTS

The financial highlights presented in the tables below exclude discontinued operations and are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Building Solutions North America





Fiscal Q2 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 2,916

$ 2,739

6 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

390

373

5 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

390

373

5 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

13.4 %

13.6 %

(20 bp) Adjusted (non-GAAP)

13.4 %

13.6 %

(20 bp)

Sales in the quarter of $2.9 billion increased 6% over the prior year. Organic sales increased 7% over the prior year, led by continued strength across Applied HVAC and Controls.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 4% year-over-year and backlog of $9.8 billion increased 11% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 13.4% declined 20 basis points versus the prior year as Systems growth outpaced Service growth.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa / Latin America)





Fiscal Q2 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 1,085

$ 1,064

2 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

136

89

53 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

136

89

53 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

12.5 %

8.4 %

410 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

12.5 %

8.4 %

410 bp

Sales in the quarter of $1.1 billion increased 2% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 5% versus the prior year quarter led by 9% growth in Service, including solid growth in Applied HVAC and Fire and Security sales.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 10% year-over-year and backlog of $2.7 billion increased 10% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 12.5% expanded 410 basis points versus the prior year driven by productivity improvements and positive mix from growth in Service.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific





Fiscal Q2 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 542

$ 491

10 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

79

54

46 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

79

54

46 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

14.6 %

11.0 %

360 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

14.6 %

11.0 %

360 bp

Sales in the quarter of $542 million increased 10% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 13% versus the prior year led by strong double-digit growth from both Service and Systems.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders were flat year-over-year and backlog of $1.5 billion increased 21% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 14.6% increased 360 basis points versus the prior year driven by productivity improvements.

Global Products





Fiscal Q2 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 1,133

$ 1,303

(13 %) Segment EBITA











GAAP

341

290

18 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

343

316

9 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

30.1 %

22.3 %

780 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

30.3 %

24.3 %

600 bp

Sales in the quarter of $1.1 billion declined 13% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 8% versus the prior year, led by positive price and volume growth. Excluding the impact of divestitures, Applied HVAC grew over 20% with strong double-digit growth in North America and EMEA/LA.

Segment EBITA margin of 30.1% expanded 780 basis points versus the prior year due to enhanced operational efficiencies and increased volumes, excluding the impact of divestitures. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q2 2025 excludes transformation costs. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q2 2024 excludes costs for a product quality issue, partially offset by favorable earn-out adjustments.

Corporate





Fiscal Q2 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Corporate Expense











GAAP

$ 186

$ 92

102 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

135

83

63 %

Corporate expenses increased over the prior year as a result of certain corporate accruals combined with the impact of stranded costs from the planned divestiture of the R&LC HVAC business. Adjusted Corporate expense in Q2 2025 excludes certain transaction/separation costs and transformation costs. Adjusted Corporate expense in Q2 2024 excludes certain transaction/separation costs and cyber incident costs.

OTHER Q2 ITEMS

Cash provided by operating activities was $550 million. Free cash flow was $456 million and adjusted free cash flow was $463 million.

The Company paid dividends of $245 million.

The Company repurchased 4.1 million shares of common stock for $330 million.

GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking statements regarding organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented on a continuing operations basis excluding the Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business, which was classified as discontinued operations beginning in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2025 third quarter and full year GAAP financial results from continuing operations.

The Company initiated fiscal 2025 third quarter guidance:

Organic sales growth of mid-single digits

Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~17.5%

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$0.97 to $1.00

The Company raised fiscal 2025 full year guidance:

Organic sales growth of mid-single digits (unchanged)

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of ~90 basis points year-over-year (previously more than 80 bps)

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$3.60 (previously ~$3.50 to $3.60)

Adjusted free cash flow conversion of ~100% (previously ~90%+)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Johnson Controls International plc Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales













Products and systems $ 3,865

$ 3,883

$ 7,550

$ 7,487 Services 1,811

1,714

3,552

3,319

5,676

5,597

11,102

10,806 Cost of sales













Products and systems 2,523

2,616

4,979

5,107 Services 1,084

1,059

2,128

1,999

3,607

3,675

7,107

7,106















Gross profit 2,069

1,922

3,995

3,700















Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,427

2,064

2,826

3,398 Restructuring and impairment costs 62

239

95

274 Net financing charges 80

89

166

176 Equity income (loss) 1

(1)

1

(3)















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 501

(471)

909

(151)















Income tax provision (benefit) 26

(153)

73

(173)















Income (loss) from continuing operations 475

(318)

836

22















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 51

84

141

148















Net income (loss) 526

(234)

977

170















Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests













Continuing operations 2

3

-

3 Discontinued operations 46

40

80

70















Net income (loss) attributable to Johnson Controls $ 478

$ (277)

$ 897

$ 97















Income (loss) attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 473

$ (321)

$ 836

$ 19 Discontinued operations 5

44

61

78 Total $ 478

$ (277)

$ 897

$ 97















Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 0.72

$ (0.47)

$ 1.27

$ 0.03 Discontinued operations 0.01

0.06

0.09

0.11 Total $ 0.73

$ (0.41)

$ 1.36

$ 0.14















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 0.71

$ (0.47)

1.26

0.03 Discontinued operations 0.01

0.06

0.09

0.11 Total $ 0.72

$ (0.41)

$ 1.35

$ 0.14

Johnson Controls International plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)



March 31, 2025

September 30, 2024 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 795

$ 606 Accounts receivable - net 5,858

6,051 Inventories 1,756

1,774 Current assets held for sale 1,856

1,595 Other current assets 1,085

1,153 Current assets 11,350

11,179







Property, plant and equipment - net 2,422

2,403 Goodwill 16,509

16,725 Other intangible assets - net 3,883

4,130 Noncurrent assets held for sale 3,101

3,210 Other noncurrent assets 5,102

5,048 Total assets $ 42,367

$ 42,695







Liabilities and Equity













Short-term debt $ 1,261

$ 953 Current portion of long-term debt 558

536 Accounts payable 3,254

3,389 Accrued compensation and benefits 832

1,048 Deferred revenue 2,380

2,160 Current liabilities held for sale 1,544

1,431 Other current liabilities 1,988

2,438 Current liabilities 11,817

11,955







Long-term debt 8,167

8,004 Pension and postretirement benefit obligations 181

217 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 429

405 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,741

4,753 Long-term liabilities 13,518

13,379







Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls 15,805

16,098 Noncontrolling interests 1,227

1,263 Total equity 17,032

17,361 Total liabilities and equity $ 42,367

$ 42,695

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)



Three Months

Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Activities of Continuing Operations













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls $ 473

$ (321)

$ 836

$ 19 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 2

3

-

3 Income (loss) from continuing operations 475

(318)

836

22 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided (used) by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 202

215

395

423 Pension and postretirement income and contributions (21)

(15)

(37)

(31) Deferred income taxes (53)

(339)

(107)

(419) Noncash restructuring and impairment charges 25

244

33

253 Equity-based compensation 31

25

59

54 Other - net 24

(15)

32

(37) Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (191)

(549)

93

(509) Inventories (12)

(29)

(27)

(135) Other assets (42)

5

(213)

(190) Restructuring reserves (5)

(46)

(3)

(60) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 180

517

(227)

202 Accrued income taxes (63)

(21)

(35)

(10) Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations 550

(326)

799

(437)















Investing Activities of Continuing Operations













Capital expenditures (94)

(128)

(210)

(210) Other - net (18)

(4)

(7)

14 Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (112)

(132)

(217)

(196)















Financing Activities of Continuing Operations













Net proceeds from borrowings with maturities less than three months 346

427

358

1,543 Proceeds from debt -

-

775

422 Repayments of debt (502)

(163)

(502)

(163) Stock repurchases and retirements (330)

(474)

(660)

(474) Payment of cash dividends (245)

(252)

(490)

(504) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 61

8

105

20 Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (2)

(1)

(31)

(24) Other - net (3)

(41)

(29)

(80) Cash provided (used) by financing activities from continuing operations (675)

(496)

(474)

740















Discontinued Operations













Cash provided (used) by operating activities 49

123

47

(12) Cash used by investing activities (17)

(5)

(27)

(15) Cash used by financing activities (65)

(55)

(65)

(63) Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations (33)

63

(45)

(90) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (169)

(41)

(15)

19 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sale (1)

(4)

3

1 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (440)

(936)

51

37 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,258

1,890

767

917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 818

954

818

954 Less: Restricted cash 23

116

23

116 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 795

$ 838

$ 795

$ 838

FOOTNOTES

1.Sale of Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business

The Company signed a definitive agreement in July 2024 to sell its Residential and Light Commercial ("R&LC") HVAC business, which includes the North America Ducted businesses and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owns 60% and Hitachi owns 40%. The R&LC HVAC business, which was previously reported in the Global Products segment, meets the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation and, as a result, its historical financial results are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation, and assets and liabilities were reclassified as held for sale for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all activities and amounts reported in the following footnotes include only continuing operations of the Company and exclude activities and amounts related to the R&LC HVAC business.

2.Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to footnotes three through eight for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Organic sales

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.

Cash flow

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:

JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the impact of discontinuing its accounts receivables factoring programs from adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. The Company has also re-baselined the prior year adjusted free cash flow measures to present a more comparative measure without the impact of factoring.

Cash payments related to the water systems AFFF settlement and cash receipts for AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

Adjusted financial measures

Adjusted financial measures include adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted corporate expenses. These non-GAAP measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.

As detailed in the tables included in footnotes five through eight, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:

Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.

represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value. Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries. Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.

include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions. Transformation costs represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy.

represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy. Earn-out adjustments relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Cyber incident costs primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023.

primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023. Global Products product quality costs are costs related to a product quality issue within the Global Products segment that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company.

are costs related to a product quality issue within the Global Products segment that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company. Loss on divestiture relates to the sale of the ADTi business.

relates to the sale of the ADTi business. EMEA/LA joint venture loss relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company.

relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company. Discrete tax items, net includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits.

includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits. Related tax impact includes the tax impact of the various excluded items.

Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.

Debt ratios

Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.

3. Sales

The following tables detail the changes in sales from continuing operations attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):



Three Months Ended March 31 Net sales Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Net sales - 2024 $ 2,739

$ 1,064

$ 491

$ 4,294

$ 1,303

$ 5,597 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

(242)

(242) Foreign currency (10)

(36)

(11)

(57)

(12)

(69) Adjusted base net sales 2,729

1,028

480

4,237

1,049

5,286 Acquisitions -

9

-

9

-

9 Organic growth 187

48

62

297

84

381 Net sales - 2025 $ 2,916

$ 1,085

$ 542

$ 4,543

$ 1,133

$ 5,676























Growth %:





















Net sales 6 %

2 %

10 %

6 %

(13) %

1 % Organic growth 7 %

5 %

13 %

7 %

8 %

7 %



Six Months Ended March 31 Net sales Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Net sales - 2024 $ 5,226

$ 2,102

$ 998

$ 8,326

$ 2,480

$ 10,806 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

(475)

(475) Foreign currency (13)

(61)

(14)

(88)

(14)

(102) Adjusted base net sales 5,213

2,041

984

8,238

1,991

10,229 Acquisitions -

12

-

12

-

12 Organic growth 447

105

85

637

224

861 Net sales - 2025 $ 5,660

$ 2,158

$ 1,069

$ 8,887

$ 2,215

$ 11,102























Growth %:





















Net sales 8 %

3 %

7 %

7 %

(11) %

3 % Organic growth 9 %

5 %

9 %

8 %

11 %

8 %



Three Months Ended March 31 Products and systems revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Products and systems revenue - 2024 $ 1,700

$ 572

$ 308

$ 2,580

$ 1,303

$ 3,883 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

(242)

(242) Foreign currency (5)

(20)

(7)

(32)

(12)

(44) Adjusted products and systems revenue 1,695

552

301

2,548

1,049

3,597 Acquisitions -

7

-

7

-

7 Organic growth 135

6

36

177

84

261 Products and systems revenue - 2025 $ 1,830

$ 565

$ 337

$ 2,732

$ 1,133

$ 3,865























Growth %:





















Products and systems revenue 8 %

(1) %

9 %

6 %

(13) %

- % Organic growth 8 %

1 %

12 %

7 %

8 %

7 %



Six Months Ended March 31 Products and systems revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Products and systems revenue - 2024 $ 3,218

$ 1,144

$ 645

$ 5,007

$ 2,480

$ 7,487 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

(475)

(475) Foreign currency (5)

(32)

(10)

(47)

(14)

(61) Adjusted products and systems revenue 3,213

1,112

635

4,960

1,991

6,951 Acquisitions -

9

-

9

-

9 Organic growth 311

19

36

366

224

590 Products and systems revenue - 2025 $ 3,524

$ 1,140

$ 671

$ 5,335

$ 2,215

$ 7,550























Growth %:





















Products and systems revenue 10 %

- %

4 %

7 %

(11) %

1 % Organic growth 10 %

2 %

6 %

7 %

11 %

8 %



Three Months Ended March 31 Service revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Service revenue - 2024 $ 1,039

$ 492

$ 183

$ 1,714

$ -

$ 1,714 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

-

- Foreign currency (5)

(16)

(4)

(25)

-

(25) Adjusted base service revenue 1,034

476

179

1,689

-

1,689 Acquisitions -

2

-

2

-

2 Organic growth 52

42

26

120

-

120 Service revenue - 2025 $ 1,086

$ 520

$ 205

$ 1,811

$ -

$ 1,811























Growth %:





















Service revenue 5 %

6 %

12 %

6 %

- %

6 % Organic growth 5 %

9 %

15 %

7 %

- %

7 %



Six Months Ended March 31 Service revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Service revenue - 2024 $ 2,008

$ 958

$ 353

$ 3,319

$ -

$ 3,319 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

-

- Foreign currency (8)

(29)

(4)

(41)

-

(41) Adjusted base service revenue 2,000

929

349

3,278

-

3,278 Acquisitions -

3

-

3

-

3 Organic growth 136

86

49

271

-

271 Service revenue - 2025 $ 2,136

$ 1,018

$ 398

$ 3,552

$ -

$ 3,552























Growth %:





















Service revenue 6 %

6 %

13 %

7 %

- %

7 % Organic growth 7 %

9 %

14 %

8 %

- %

8 %

4. Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The following table includes operating cash flow conversion, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations $ 550

$ (326)

$ 799

$ (437) Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls 473

(321)

836

19 Operating cash flow conversion 116 %

*

96 %

*















Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations 550

(326)

799

(437) Capital expenditures (94)

(128)

(210)

(210) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 456

$ (454)

$ 589

$ (647)















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls 473

(321)

836

19 Free cash flow conversion from net income (non-GAAP) 96 %

*

70 %

*



* Measure not meaningful

The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 456

$ (454)

$ 589

$ (647) Adjustments:













JC Capital cash used by operating activities 11

32

77

120 Water systems AFFF settlement cash payments and insurance

recoveries (11)

-

386

- Impact from discontinuation of factoring programs 7

-

14

- Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) 463

(422)

1,066

(527) Prior year impact from factoring programs -

619

-

534 Re-baselined adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 463

$ 197

$ 1,066

$ 7















Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-GAAP) $ 545

$ 471

$ 971

$ 786 JC Capital net income (loss) 9

(3)

4

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital (non-

GAAP) $ 554

$ 468

$ 975

$ 781 Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP) 84 %

42 %

109 %

1 %

5. EBITA, EBIT and Corporate Expense

The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment EBITA. The following table includes continuing operations (unaudited):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024































Segment EBITA





























Building Solutions North America $ 390

$ 373

$ 390

$ 373

$ 722

$ 658

$ 722

$ 658 Building Solutions EMEA/LA 136

89

136

89

244

169

244

169 Building Solutions Asia Pacific 79

54

79

54

128

100

128

100 Global Products 341

290

343

316

667

557

669

583































EBIT (non-GAAP)





























Income (loss) from continuing operations:





























Attributable to Johnson Controls $ 473

$ (321)

$ 545

$ 471

$ 836

$ 19

$ 971

$ 786 Attributable to noncontrolling interests 2

3

2

3

-

3

-

3 Income (loss) from continuing operations 475

(318)

547

474

836

22

971

789 Less: Income tax provision (benefit) (1) 26

(153)

74

64

73

(173)

132

105 Income (loss) before income taxes 501

(471)

621

538

909

(151)

1,103

894 Net financing charges 80

89

80

89

166

176

166

176 EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 581

$ (382)

$ 701

$ 627

$ 1,075

$ 25

$ 1,269

$ 1,070



(1) Adjusted income tax provision (benefit) excludes the related tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items.

The following tables include the reconciliations of segment EBITA as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) Building Solutions North America

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

Global Products

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024































Sales $ 2,916

$ 2,739

$ 1,085

$ 1,064

$ 542

$ 491

$ 1,133

$ 1,303































Segment EBITA $ 390

$ 373

$ 136

$ 89

$ 79

$ 54

$ 341

$ 290































Adjusting items:





























Transformation costs -

-

-

-

-

-

2

- Earn-out adjustments -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7) Global Products product quality costs -

-

-

-

-

-

-

33































Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 390

$ 373

$ 136

$ 89

$ 79

$ 54

$ 343

$ 316































Adjusted segment EBITA Margin %

(non-GAAP) 13.4 %

13.6 %

12.5 %

8.4 %

14.6 %

11.0 %

30.3 %

24.3 %

































Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) Building Solutions North America

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

Global Products

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024































Sales $ 5,660

$ 5,226

$ 2,158

$ 2,102

$ 1,069

$ 998

$ 2,215

$ 2,480































Segment EBITA $ 722

$ 658

$ 244

$ 169

$ 128

$ 100

$ 667

$ 557































Adjusting items:





























Transformation costs -

-

-

-

-

-

2

- Earn-out adjustments -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7) Global Products product quality costs -

-

-

-

-

-

-

33































Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 722

$ 658

$ 244

$ 169

$ 128

$ 100

$ 669

$ 583































Adjusted segment EBITA Margin %

(non-GAAP) 12.8 %

12.6 %

11.3 %

8.0 %

12.0 %

10.0 %

30.2 %

23.5 %

The following table reconciles Corporate expense from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024















Corporate expense (GAAP) $ 186

$ 92

$ 357

$ 231









.



Adjusting items:













Transaction/separation costs (7)

(5)

(18)

(5) Transformation costs (44)

-

(77)

- Cyber incident costs -

(4)





(27) Adjusted corporate expense (non-GAAP) $ 135

$ 83

$ 262

$ 199

6. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Income from continuing

operations attributable to JCI

Diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share) 2025

2024

2025

2024















As reported (GAAP) $ 473

$ (321)

$ 0.71

$ (0.47)















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments 13

(15)

0.02

(0.02) Earn-out adjustments -

(7)

-

(0.01) Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 62

239

0.09

0.35 Water systems AFFF settlement -

750

-

1.10 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (8)

-

(0.01)

- Global Products product quality costs -

33

-

0.05 Transaction/separation costs 7

5

0.01

0.01 Transformation costs 46

-

0.07

- Cyber incident costs -

4

-

0.01 Discrete tax items (36)

-

(0.05)

- Related tax impact (12)

(217)

(0.02)

(0.32) Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 545

$ 471

$ 0.82

$ 0.69

* May not sum due to rounding



Six Months Ended March 31,

Income from continuing

operations attributable to JCI

Diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share) 2025

2024

2025

2024















As reported (GAAP) $ 836

$ 19

$ 1.26

$ 0.03















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments 14

(37)

0.02

(0.05) Earn-out adjustments -

(7)

-

(0.01) Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 95

274

0.14

0.40 Water systems AFFF settlement -

750

-

1.10 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (12)

-

(0.02)

- Global Products product quality issue -

33

-

0.05 Transaction/separation costs 18

5

0.03

0.01 Transformation costs 79

-

0.12

- Cyber incident costs -

27

-

0.04 Discrete tax items (36)

(57)

(0.05)

(0.08) Related tax impact (23)

(221)

(0.03)

(0.32) Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 971

$ 786

$ 1.46

$ 1.15

* May not sum due to rounding

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):



Three Months Ended March

31,

Six Months Ended March

31,

2025

2024

2025

2024







Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic weighted average shares outstanding 659.1

679

$ 660.6

$ 679.9 Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options, unvested restricted stock and unvested

performance share awards 1.9

-

2.4

1.6 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 661.0

679.0

663.0

681.5

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the total number of potential dilutive shares due to stock options, unvested restricted stock and unvested performance share awards was 1.6 million. However, these items were not included in the computation of diluted loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 since to do so would decrease the loss per share.

7. Debt Ratios

The following table includes continuing operations and details net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions) March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 Short-term debt $ 1,261

$ 882

$ 2,210 Current portion of long-term debt 558

522

1,165 Long-term debt 8,167

8,589

7,348 Total debt 9,986

9,993

10,723 Less: cash and cash equivalents 795

1,237

838 Net debt $ 9,191

$ 8,756

$ 9,885











Last twelve months income before income taxes $ 2,582

$ 1,610

$ 811











Net debt to income before income taxes 3.6x

5.4x

12.2x











Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,779

$ 3,733

$ 3,423











Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.4x

2.3x

2.9x

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



Twelve Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 Income from continuing operations $ 2,225

$ 1,432

$ 1,457 Income tax provision (benefit) 357

178

(646) Income before income taxes 2,582

1,610

811 Net financing charges 332

341

306 EBIT 2,914

1,951

1,117 Adjusting items:









Net mark-to-market adjustments 4

(24)

57 Restructuring and impairment costs 330

507

565 Water systems AFFF settlement -

750

750 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (379)

(371)

- Earn-out adjustments (61)

(68)

(7) Transaction/separation costs 45

43

68 Transformation costs 79

33

- Cyber incident costs -

4

27 Global Products product quality costs -

33

33 Loss on divestiture 42

42

- EMEA/LA joint venture loss 17

17

- Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP) 2,991

2,917

2,610 Depreciation and amortization 788

816

813 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,779

$ 3,733

$ 3,423

8. Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of certain excluded items was approximately 12.0% for the three and six months ending March 31, 2025 and 11.9% and 11.7% for the three and six months ending March 31, 2024, respectively.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc