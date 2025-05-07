SideChannel, Inc.: SideChannel Reports Second Quarter Results

Financial results conference call on Wednesday, May 7 @ 4:30 P.M. ET

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / SideChannel, Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) ("SideChannel"), a leading provider of cybersecurity services and technology to emerging and middle market companies, today announced its financial results for the second fiscal year quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $1.9 million; $33 thousand or 1.7% less than Fiscal Year ("FY") 2024 second quarter revenue.

Gross margin of 49.7%; 470 bps higher than 45.0% for FY 2024 second quarter.

Operating expenses decreased $126 thousand, or 11.2%, compared to FY 2024 fiscal year second quarter.

Net loss of $54 thousand or $0.00 per share versus a net loss of $253 thousand or $0.00 per share in FY 2024 second quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments increased by $49 thousand from September 30, 2024, to an ending balance of $1.3 million at March 31, 2025.

Trailing twelve-month revenue was $7.5 million as of March 31, 2025.

Trailing twelve-month revenue retention was 62.4% as of March 31, 2025.

Summary of Fiscal Year 2025 Year-to-date Results (Six Months Ended March 31, 2025)

Revenue of $3.7 million; $139 thousand, or 3.8%, more than FY 2024.

Gross margin of 47.7%; 90 bps higher than 46.8% for FY 2024.

Operating expenses decreased $150 thousand, or 6.7%, compared to FY 2024.

Net loss of $249 thousand or $0.00 per share versus a net loss of $499 thousand or $0.00 per share in FY 2024.

Management Comments

Commenting on the results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, Brian Haugli, President and Chief Executive Officer of SideChannel, said, "Our second quarter results indicate we are having success with our strategic objectives to first drive Enclave adoption, second to continue landing new vCISO clients, and third to expand the placement our cybersecurity risk reduction solutions at existing clients."

Haugli continued, "While this quarter reflects a year-over-year decline in retained revenue from vCISO Services-primarily due to the prior loss of a small number of high-value clients-we are now well-positioned for growth. These client departures largely occurred in the second half of the prior fiscal year, and their impact has now cycled through our results. Importantly, our renewed focus and strategic investments in selling and marketing are yielding stronger engagement and a growing pipeline. We expect these efforts will drive sustainable revenue growth and further our long-term objectives."

SideChannel will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter results and provide an update on the Company's initiatives.

CALL INFORMATION

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Standard Time. Dial In: Toll Free: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011 Participant Access Code: 851103

A webcast of the call will also be available: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2071/51581

Participants may register in advance for the call using the webcast link.

The call will include management remarks and a live question and answer session. Questions may be submitted prior to the meeting using ir@sidechannel.com.

The Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at https://investors.sidechannel.com/sec-filings.

Financial tables follow.

SIDECHANNEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,894 $ 1,927 $ 3,802 $ 3,663 Cost of revenues 953 1,059 1,987 1,950 Gross profit 941 868 1,815 1,713 Operating expenses General and administrative 655 849 1,315 1,558 Selling and marketing 227 156 494 425 Research and development 120 123 273 249 Total operating expenses 1,002 1,128 2,082 2,232 Operating loss (61 ) (260 ) (267 ) (519 ) Other income, net 9 8 22 21 Net loss before income tax expense (52 ) (252 ) (245 ) (498 ) Income tax expense 2 1 4 1 Net loss $ (54 ) $ (253 ) $ (249 ) $ (499 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 227,909,648 222,773,052 226,955,202 218,653,945

SIDECHANNEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,244 $ 1,045 Short-term investments 100 250 Accounts receivable, net 808 732 Deferred costs 60 150 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 471 385 Total current assets 2,683 2,562 Fixed assets 25 33 Goodwill 1,356 1,356 Total assets $ 4,064 $ 3,951 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 601 $ 729 Deferred revenue 852 515 Income taxes payable 2 3 Total current liabilities 1,455 1,247 Total liabilities 1,455 1,247 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 681,000,000 shares authorized; 231,229,054 and 225,975,331 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024 231 226 Additional paid-in capital 22,470 22,321 Accumulated deficit (20,092 ) (19,843 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,609 2,704 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,064 $ 3,951

About SideChannel

SideChannel helps emerging and mid-market companies protect their assets. Founded in 2019, we deliver comprehensive cybersecurity plans through a series of actions branded SideChannel Complete.

SideChannel deploys a combination of skilled and experienced talent and technological tools to offer layered defense strategies supported by battle-tested processes. SideChannel also offers Enclave, a network infrastructure platform that eases the journey from zero to zero-trust. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

You may contact us at:

SideChannel

146 Main Street, Suite 405

Worcester, MA 01608

Investor Contact

Ryan Polk

ir@sidechannel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SideChannel's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes", "hopes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "anticipates", "potential", "could", "should" or "may", and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SideChannel's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: that we have incurred net losses since inception, our need for additional funding, the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, and the terms of any future funding we raise; our dependence on current management and our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; competition for our products; our ability to develop and successfully introduce new products, improve current products and innovate; unpredictability in our operating results; our ability to retain existing licensees and add new licensees; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property (IP), enforce our IP rights and defend against claims that we infringed on the IP of others; the risk associated with the concentration of our cash in one financial institution at levels above the amount protected by FDIC insurance; and other risk factors included from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Further, factors that we do not presently deem material as of the date of this release may become material in the future. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SideChannel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SideChannel undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, nor any obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.

