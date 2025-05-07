Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drill program at the Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in northern Humboldt County, Nevada, an analogue to the prolific 50-million-ounce Getchell Trend1 (see Figures 1-2 for property and target locations). The Company has successfully completed its third drill core hole, HSC004 (following the early termination of HSC001 at a shallow depth) and is now awaiting assay results for both HSC003 and HSC004.

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist and Director commented:

"According to Nevada Gold Mines, the NE trending faults at Turquoise Ridge provide the best upside potential for expanding the resource and reserve4. Hole HSC002 indicates that mineralization associated with the NE trending Otis fault provides us with an analogous geometry. However, Hole HSC002 did not cross this structure, whereas Hole HSC004 is designed to cross the structure at the same depth as the best gold hits in HSC002. We are pleased with the visual results to date."

Drilling Update

Eminent's recently completed hole, HSC004, was designed to test gold mineralization in and around the northeast (NE)-trending Otis Fault (see Figures 3-5 for plan and section views, as well as hole azimuths and dips). Hole HSC002, drilled parallel to this fault, encountered multiple zones with gold intercepts of up to 8 grams per tonne (g/t), which the company released in news releases dated January 15 and February 5, 2025.

HSC004 was designed to cross the Otis Fault at a location approximately 150 meters offset from HSC002, at the same depth. While assay results are pending, an initial visual examination of the core indicates alteration features similar to those observed in HSC002. These observations suggest potential continuity of geological characteristics along the Otis Fault corridor; however, confirmation will require further analytical testing. Eminent is also awaiting the complete assay results from Hole HSC003, which tested a northwest oriented structure.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"We are very excited about our ongoing drill program at HSRP, with two holes pending assay results, as we are currently planning our fourth hole. The Company is well-financed to continue drilling at HSRP, as well as to drill its inaugural holes at the Company's Celts project."

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Fig 1. Location of Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in Nevada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/251083_e7333665b4d798f8_002full.jpg

Fig 2. Location Map of HSRP project relative to the Getchell Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/251083_e7333665b4d798f8_003full.jpg

Fig 3. HSRP - Work Completed and Planned: Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/251083_e7333665b4d798f8_004full.jpg

Fig 4. HSRP - Work Completed and Planned: Cross-Section A-A'

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/251083_e7333665b4d798f8_005full.jpg





Fig 5. HSRP - Work Completed: Cross-Section B-B'

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/251083_e7333665b4d798f8_006full.jpg





Cautionary Statement



Mineralization, resources, or reserves from neighboring properties or within the same gold camp are not necessarily indicative of results at the Hot Springs Range Project. Investors should not rely on such comparisons as evidence of potential mineralization at the Company's property.

*HSC001 aborted due to unusual drilling conditions at 21 meters

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Celts and Gilbert South.

