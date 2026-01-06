Eminent Gold Corp.: Eminent Intercepts 9.2m @ 3.2 g/t Au and Appoints Dan McCoy as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of Drillhole HSC005 from its Otis target at its 100% owned Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") located just ~15 km northwest of the prolific Getchell Trend1 (Figure 1) in Humboldt County, Nevada. All four deep core holes completed to date at Otis have intersected significant oxide Carlin-style gold mineralization. Hole HSC005 returned the best intercept yet: 9.2 meters of 3.2 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). (Table 1).

The latest intercept suggests that HSRP is an emerging Carlin-type gold trend parallel to the nearby Getchell Trend - a region known for hosting multiple high-grade Carlin-style gold deposits, including Turquoise Ridge1 and Twin Creeks1 in Nevada. To date, Eminent has only tested the Otis target. When the untested geophysical and geochemical anomalies at Eden, Sitka and to the north of Otis are included, the scale of potential mineralization is comparable in strike length and orientation to the Getchell Trend (Figure 1).

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dan McCoy, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. McCoy, a Nevada-based geologist with over 40 years of experience, previously served as President & CEO of Keegan Resources where he led the team that discovered and advanced the ~5 million ounce Esaase gold deposit in Ghana (now a producing gold mine in Galiano Gold) and subsequently Dan McCoy was the Chief Geologist for Cayden Resources which sold for $205 million in 2014 to Agnico Eagle. Dr. McCoy has most recently served as Eminent's founding Chief Geologist and Director and Eminent Gold is his 100% focus. The Company would like to thank President and CEO, Paul Sun who steps down due to time constraints, for all his valuable contributions to date as he transitions to a director role, remaining actively involved with the board.

Dan McCoy, President and CEO, stated:

"Our fourth hole (HSC005) is a breakthrough intercept for the project due to the consistency and length of high-grade oxide gold mineralization. This Carlin-type intercept rates as one of the most important in recent years. Unlike many programs chasing deep, refractory mineralization at the edges of known trends, HSRP represents a completely new gold trend in an underexplored range, right next door and parallel to the prolific Getchell Trend."

Dr. McCoy further commented, "I would like to thank Paul Sun for his contributions and dedication in guiding Eminent through its early stages. Paul's execution in acquiring and positioning our Nevada portfolio has been instrumental in bringing us to this exciting discovery phase at Hot Springs Range. I look forward to continuing to work with Paul as an existing director while advancing all three district-scale exploration projects in 2026."

Table 1 - Significant Gold Intercepts - HSC005

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) HSC005 295.5 304.7 9.2 3.2 incl. 299.3 300.2 0.9 5.4 incl. 303.6 304.7 1.1 4.6 (=1 g/t Au cut-off, no internal dilution)



The is insufficient drilling data to calculate true width but structural indications from the core and from cross-sections, suggest that the true width is at least 60% of the intercept width. This intercept is in a broader envelope that begins and ends in>0.25 g/t and equals = 31.8 m @ 1.0 g/t Au.

Geological Interpretation

Hole HSC005 is the first to penetrate the NW-trending Little Humboldt fault (Figures 2, 3) and encountered thicker and more intense hydrothermal alteration than the previous three holes. All gold mineralization intersected to date is hosted within the Mississippian Home Ranch Terrane (Figure 2), consisting of volcanic rocks with highly varying textures interspersed with lesser limestone. Some of the best host rocks are volcanic breccias with angular clasts.

Alteration occurred in two main stages. The first accompanied intense ductile deformation, which pervasively folded and thrusted the rocks, mobilizing calcite from limestones into abundant veins within the volcanics. The second, brittle event - associated with gold mineralization and hydrothermal activity - produced secondary brecciation and extensive decalcification. Calcite veins and volcanic rocks were replaced by pervasive silica, illite, and iron oxides that destroy the original rock fabric (Figure 4). Although quartz veins are present, the highest grades appear related to intense silicification and illite replacement.

The reported intercept is relatively uniform, with assays ranging from 1.0 g/t to a high of 5.4 g/t Au (Figure 5). In the footwall of the Little Humboldt fault, alteration extends downward into deeper, hornfelsed andesite breccia. Penetrating dense, recrystallized hornfels with significant alteration is a strong indicator of a robust, high-energy hydrothermal fluid system - suggesting proximity to the underlying heat and fluid source.

To date, all four completed core holes at HSRP have intersected oxide-hosted gold mineralization, further de-risking the 10 km structural corridor. Drilling is ongoing on the Company's fifth hole from Pad 5 to obtain the first true perpendicular section across the Otis Fault. With the geological model now validated, the Company plans to transition to faster, lower-cost reverse-circulation drilling in 2026 to aggressively test the open targets at the Otis prospect (Figure 2) as well as at the remaining four high-priority targets.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All samples were assayed by Paragon Geochemical in Reno, Nevada using fire assay with AAS finish. Eminent maintains a rigorous QA/QC program including the insertion of its own blanks, standards and duplicates in order to independently monitor laboratory precision and quality in its geochemical analyses.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geo., an Independent Consultant, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement



References to nearby districts such as the Getchell Trend are for geological context only and should not be construed as indicating mineralization on Eminent's properties.

¹ https://s25.q4cdn.com/322814910/files/doc_downloads/operations/ngm/Turquoise-Ridge-Technical-Report-March2024.pdf

*HSC001 aborted due to unusual drilling conditions at 21 meters

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South and Celts.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated completion of the private placement and the use of proceeds from the private placement. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

