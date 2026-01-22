Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) - Dr. Daniel McCoy, President, CEO, Chief Geologist & Director of Eminent Gold Corp., discusses the company's standalone oxide Carlin-type gold discovery in Nevada, highlighted by a recent intercept of 9.2 metres at 3.2 grams per tonne gold. He outlines why this rare discovery type, combined with early drilling success across multiple structures at the Hot Springs Range Project, positions Eminent Gold for potential world-class scale in a proven gold jurisdiction.





About Eminent Gold Corp.

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South and Celts.

To learn more about Eminent Gold, visit their website. For the latest updates, follow Eminent Gold on social media and other online platforms: X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

