Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS), is pleased to announce the signing of a new contract with Seafarer Connect valued at C$77,000 over 24 months for its innovative CrewMate Lite services.

This agreement expands on the established partnership between Turnium's subsidiary, Claratti, and Seafarer Connect, further enhancing connectivity solutions for international seafarers. The CrewMate Lite is Claratti's 3rd Generation portable Internet device, which weighs in at just over 3.5 kgs. The CrewMate Lite can be transported by backpack or mounted to the wall of a ship and delivers the same high performance Internet access as our generation 1 and 2 devices at a 1/3rd the weight.

"The Seafarer Connect project is dependent on reliable, fast and remotely managed mobile network equipment which must remain operational in some of the harshest conditions aboard ships and in ports throughout Australia. We are confident that the vital service we provide to some of the most vulnerable workers in the global supply chain is operating effectively at all times through the partnership we have with Claratti," said Robert Coombs, Managing Director of the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation.

Doug Childress, Global Chief Executive Officer of Turnium Technology Group, added, "Our mission is to develop IT and communication solutions that solve complex business problems, which was definitely the case when we began our journey with Seafarer Connect. To see them achieve their mission of providing vital connectivity to crews at Australian ports since 2022 has been nothing short of amazing. The CrewMate Lite services will allow us to offer more flexible and cost-effective connectivity options, enabling Seafarer Connect to reach even more vessels and crew members who desperately need these essential communication links."

About Seafarer Connect

Seafarer Connect, part of the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation, is a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to delivering free, high-quality Wi-Fi to international seafarers visiting Australian ports. It helps to address the humanitarian crisis of isolation at sea and promote crew welfare.

For more information, please visit https://www.seafarerconnect.com.au/.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

