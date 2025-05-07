Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Intertechnology Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MALVERN, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 29, 2025.
Highlights
- 1Q 2025 revenues of $715.2 million
- Gross margin was 19.0% and included the negative impact of approximately 200 basis points related to the addition of Newport
- 1Q 2025 loss per share of ($0.03)
- 1Q 2025 book-to-bill of 1.08 with book-to-bill of 1.12 for semiconductors and 1.04 for passive components
- Backlog at quarter end was 4.7 months
"Market signals, which continued from the fourth quarter, indicate that much of the channel inventory that overhung the market has normalized. We executed well during the first quarter on our strategic levers to drive faster revenue growth and improve profitability. We are prepared to navigate evolving tariff policies and any demand uncertainties, staying in close contact with our customers to assure them of reliable supply and making adjustments to our spending as necessary," said Joel Smejkal, president and CEO. "The investments we have made in capacity over the past two years better position Vishay for a market upturn and support our decision to guide for a sequential revenue increase of 6%."
2Q 2025 Outlook
For the second quarter of 2025, management expects revenues in the range of $760 million +/- $20 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 19.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 175 to 200 basis points from the addition of Newport. Second quarter guidance includes the anticipated effect of tariffs.
About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.
This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.
Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, stockholder returns, tariff effects, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "guide," "will," "expect," "indicate," "anticipate," "committed" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Summary of Operations
|(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Fiscal quarters ended
|March 29,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|March 30,
2024
|Net revenues
|$
|715,236
|$
|714,716
|$
|746,279
|Costs of products sold
|579,682
|572,584
|575,872
|Gross profit
|135,554
|142,132
|170,407
|Gross margin
|19.0
|%
|19.9
|%
|22.8
|%
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|134,739
|132,330
|127,736
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|66,487
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|815
|(56,685
|)
|42,671
|Operating margin
|0.1
|%
|-7.9
|%
|5.7
|%
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(8,790
|)
|(7,731
|)
|(6,496
|)
|Other
|3,747
|5,563
|8,087
|Total other income (expense) - net
|(5,043
|)
|(2,168
|)
|1,591
|Income (loss) before taxes
|(4,228
|)
|(58,853
|)
|44,262
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(136
|)
|7,232
|12,819
|Net earnings (loss)
|(4,092
|)
|(66,085
|)
|31,443
|Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|223
|519
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|(66,308
|)
|$
|30,924
|Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.22
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.22
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|135,799
|136,050
|137,726
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|135,799
|136,050
|138,476
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|March 29,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|609,402
|$
|590,286
|Short-term investments
|10,197
|16,130
|Accounts receivable, net
|427,634
|401,901
|Inventories:
|Finished goods
|177,202
|175,176
|Work in process
|314,752
|296,393
|Raw materials
|220,484
|217,812
|Total inventories
|712,438
|689,381
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|215,891
|217,809
|Total current assets
|1,975,562
|1,915,507
|Property and equipment, at cost:
|Land
|84,827
|84,124
|Buildings and improvements
|784,132
|766,058
|Machinery and equipment
|3,336,823
|3,259,213
|Construction in progress
|377,095
|367,564
|Allowance for depreciation
|(3,008,308
|)
|(2,931,221
|)
|1,574,569
|1,545,738
|Right of use assets
|117,445
|117,953
|Deferred income taxes
|162,126
|159,769
|Goodwill
|179,388
|179,005
|Other intangible assets, net
|85,962
|87,223
|Other assets
|105,190
|105,501
|Total assets
|$
|4,200,242
|$
|4,110,696
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|March 29,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|211,378
|$
|216,313
|Payroll and related expenses
|153,201
|137,101
|Lease liabilities
|26,179
|25,901
|Other accrued expenses
|262,649
|264,471
|Income taxes
|51,994
|64,562
|Total current liabilities
|705,401
|708,348
|Long-term debt less current portion
|988,235
|905,019
|Deferred income taxes
|99,777
|96,363
|Long-term lease liabilities
|93,150
|94,218
|Other liabilities
|103,968
|104,086
|Accrued pension and other postretirement costs
|177,579
|173,700
|Total liabilities
|2,168,110
|2,081,734
|Equity:
|Common stock
|13,411
|13,361
|Class B convertible common stock
|1,210
|1,210
|Capital in excess of par value
|1,308,366
|1,306,245
|Retained earnings
|937,833
|955,500
|Treasury stock (at cost)
|(224,600
|)
|(212,062
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(4,088
|)
|(35,292
|)
|Total equity
|2,032,132
|2,028,962
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,200,242
|$
|4,110,696
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Three fiscal months ended
|March 29,
2025
|March 30,
2024
|Operating activities
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|31,443
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|53,773
|49,527
|(Gain)/loss on disposal of property and equipment
|189
|(625
|)
|Inventory write-offs for obsolescence
|9,030
|8,179
|Stock compensation expense
|6,051
|5,344
|Deferred income taxes
|1,573
|4,376
|Other
|(1,380
|)
|426
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired
|(49,046
|)
|(18,459
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|16,098
|80,211
|Investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(61,569
|)
|(53,084
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|279
|751
|Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired
|-
|(168,616
|)
|Purchase of short-term investments
|(21,899
|)
|(19,232
|)
|Maturity of short-term investments
|27,832
|17,611
|Other investing activities
|(661
|)
|(1,219
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(56,018
|)
|(223,789
|)
|Financing activities
|Net proceeds on revolving credit facility
|82,000
|-
|Dividends paid to common stockholders
|(12,352
|)
|(12,542
|)
|Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders
|(1,210
|)
|(1,210
|)
|Repurchase of common stock held in treasury
|(12,538
|)
|(12,538
|)
|Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards
|(3,893
|)
|(4,053
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|52,007
|(30,343
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|7,029
|(2,257
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|19,116
|(176,178
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|590,286
|972,719
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|609,402
|$
|796,541
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Fiscal quarters ended
|March 29,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|March 30,
2024
|GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|(66,308
|)
|$
|30,924
|Reconciling items affecting operating income:
|Impairment of goodwill
|$
|-
|$
|66,487
|$
|-
|Adjusted net earnings (loss)
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|179
|$
|30,924
|Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|135,799
|136,883
|138,476
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.22
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Reconciliation of Free Cash
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Fiscal quarters ended
|March 29,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|March 30,
2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|16,098
|$
|67,656
|$
|80,211
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|279
|1,618
|751
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(61,569
|)
|(144,904
|)
|(53,084
|)
|Free cash
|$
|(45,192
|)
|$
|(75,630
|)
|$
|27,878
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Fiscal quarters ended
|March 29,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|March 30,
2024
|GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|(66,308
|)
|$
|30,924
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|223
|519
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|(66,085
|)
|$
|31,443
|Interest expense
|$
|8,790
|$
|7,731
|$
|6,496
|Interest income
|(3,877
|)
|(4,533
|)
|(9,053
|)
|Income taxes
|(136
|)
|7,232
|12,819
|Depreciation and amortization
|53,773
|55,373
|49,527
|EBITDA
|$
|54,458
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|91,232
|Reconciling items
|Impairment of goodwill
|$
|-
|$
|66,487
|$
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|54,458
|$
|66,205
|$
|91,232
|Adjusted EBITDA margin**
|7.6
|%
|9.3
|%
|12.2
|%
|** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues