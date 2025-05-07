Referring to the press release from Bufab AB (publ) on 5 May 2025, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 9, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|BUFAB
|Terms:
|Split: 5:1
|Current ISIN:
|SE0005677135
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|May 8, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|SE0025010671
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|May 9, 2025
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
