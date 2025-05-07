Referring to the press release from Bufab AB (publ) on 5 May 2025, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 9, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: BUFAB Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0005677135 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 8, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0025010671 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 9, 2025

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280