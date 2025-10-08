Bufab AB: Bufab acquires novia Group - a German expert provider of global sourcing solutions

Bufab has entered into an agreement to acquire novia Group, a German expert provider of global sourcing solutions with annual net sales of approximately EUR 50 million in 2024

novia Goup provides global sourcing solutions and engineering services, focusing on cost-saving for its customers while ensuring sourcing and supply chain efficiency. novia Group has a wide range of high-profile customers across various markets such as MedTech, sanitary fittings, energy and solar. It has approximately 150 employees with operations in Germany, Switzerland, China and Vietnam.

Like Bufab, novia Group offers "peace of mind" but with increased downstream customer integration and capabilities like assembly services, which create more customer value, higher profitability, and a more customer-retentive business.

novia Group has in recent years achieved excellent growth and profit, with a net sales of approximately EUR 50 million in 2024 and an operating profit margin significantly above Bufab's 2026 profitability target. Seller is German investment company Family Trust.

The purchase price payable on closing of the acquisition is based on an enterprise value of EUR 60 million on a cash-free/debt-free basis. A performance-based additional payment (earn-out) of a maximum of EUR 10 million may be payable in 2026, 2027 and 2028. The acquisition will be financed through Bufab's existing credit facility.

"I am very pleased to announce the acquisition of novia Group. With their attractive position in the value chain and their strong customer offering to a diverse customer base in Europe, novia Group brings important new capabilities to Bufab. This platform acquisition aligns with our strategy and offers significant potential for profitable growth and further add-on acquisitions within a fragmented market. We look forward to supporting Managing Director Markus Bauer and the novia team to take the next step on their growth journey," says Erik Lundén, President and CEO of Bufab.

"We are thrilled to join Bufab to accelerate our mission of enabling cost savings for our customers through global sourcing excellence, cost-down engineering and optimised supply chains. Through Bufab, we will become part of a best-in-class company and gain access to industry-leading best practices and even more global regions, customers, and suppliers, all while continuing to grow as a separate business within Bufab", says Markus Bauer, Managing Director of novia Group.

Following the acquisition, Markus Bauer will remain as Managing Director and become a direct minority shareholder of approximately one percent of the novia Group and continue the growth journey with his current team.

The acquisition agreement was signed today and the acquisition is expected to be completed during October 2025. novia Group will be reported within Bufab's region Europe West and is expected to contribute positively to Bufab Group's operating margin and results. The acquisition will generate transaction costs of approximately SEK 10 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This information is information that Bufab is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-08 13:10 CEST.

About Bufab

Bufab is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control, sustainability and logistics for C-Parts. Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden, and is an international group that today consists of more than 50 companies. The group has 1,800 employees in some 29 countries and annual sales of SEK 8.0 billion in 2024. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Read more on www.bufabgroup.com.