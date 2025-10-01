Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877431 | ISIN: GB0009697037 | Ticker-Symbol: BW3
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 11:12
15,070 Euro
-4,80 % -0,760
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,91015,10011:27
14,91015,10011:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 09:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bufab AB: Bufab enters framework agreement with Babcock International Group

Bufab is proud to announce the signing of a framework agreement with the international defence, aerospace and security company Babcock International Group (Babcock) for the supply of fasteners and associated C-parts. This agreement marks a significant step forward in strengthening Babcock's supply chain and supporting their operational excellence.

As part of the agreement, Babcock will gain access to Bufab's on-site digital solutions, designed to streamline procurement processes and optimise production flow. These advanced systems will support greater efficiency and responsiveness across Babcock's operations.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and long-term value creation.

Scott Wheeler, Managing Director of Bufab UK, commented:

"We are delighted to be working alongside Babcock. This is a significant milestone for the business. It reflects the trust placed in our team and our capabilities.

By integrating our on-site digital solutions, we are not only supplying fasteners and C-parts - we're driving innovation and supporting Babcock's major programmes.

We look forward to a strong and collaborative partnership that delivers real value across Babcock sites."

About Bufab
Bufab is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control, sustainability and logistics for C-Parts. Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden, and is an international group that today consists of more than 50 companies. The group has 1,800 employees in some 29 countries and annual sales of SEK 8.0 billion in 2024. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Read more on www.bufabgroup.com.

Image Attachments
Babcock

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.