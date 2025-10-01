Bufab AB: Bufab enters framework agreement with Babcock International Group

Bufab is proud to announce the signing of a framework agreement with the international defence, aerospace and security company Babcock International Group (Babcock) for the supply of fasteners and associated C-parts. This agreement marks a significant step forward in strengthening Babcock's supply chain and supporting their operational excellence.

As part of the agreement, Babcock will gain access to Bufab's on-site digital solutions, designed to streamline procurement processes and optimise production flow. These advanced systems will support greater efficiency and responsiveness across Babcock's operations.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and long-term value creation.

Scott Wheeler, Managing Director of Bufab UK, commented:

"We are delighted to be working alongside Babcock. This is a significant milestone for the business. It reflects the trust placed in our team and our capabilities.

By integrating our on-site digital solutions, we are not only supplying fasteners and C-parts - we're driving innovation and supporting Babcock's major programmes.

We look forward to a strong and collaborative partnership that delivers real value across Babcock sites."

About Bufab

Bufab is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control, sustainability and logistics for C-Parts. Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden, and is an international group that today consists of more than 50 companies. The group has 1,800 employees in some 29 countries and annual sales of SEK 8.0 billion in 2024. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Read more on www.bufabgroup.com.

