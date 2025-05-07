PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production increased for the second straight month in March, while the trade surplus decreased from a year ago, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Wednesday.Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in March, slightly slower than the 1.5 percent rise in February.Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector surged 12.7 percent annually in March, and the manufacturing output showed an increase of 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in mining and quarrying production eased to 3.7 percent from 4.6 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial output expanded 0.4 percent.Construction output advanced 12.1 percent annually, and it grew 3.5 percent monthly in March.In a separate report, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade surplus of the country declined to CZK 32.5 billion in March from CZK 40.5 billion in the corresponding month last year.In February, the trade balance showed a surplus of CZK 33.5 billion.Exports increased 6.0 percent year-on-year in March, and imports climbed by 8.8 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX