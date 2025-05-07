BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Commission president Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen has announced that the European Union will work to ban all remaining imports of Russian oil and gas by no later than the end of 2027.Speaking at the European Parliament's plenary debate on EU support for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace in Ukraine, President von der Leyen said the 27-nation bloc has already cut its gas imports from Russia by 60 bcm per year - from 45 percent to 13 percent. There is a ten-fold reduction in oil imports.At the same time, von der Leyen admitted that since the beginning of last year, energy imports from Russia have slightly bounced back.'So, we need a final push to phase out Russian fossil fuels. And this is the goal of the roadmap that we presented yesterday. As part of it, we will propose to ban new contracts with Russia as well as imports on the spot market, by the end of 2025 the latest. We will work to ban all remaining imports of Russian gas, both pipeline and LNG, by no later than the end of 2027. And we will also tighten controls on Russia's shadow fleet. The era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe is coming to an end,' the European Commission chief told the Parliament.She urged EU Member states to accelerate Ukraine's path towards membership of the European Union. 'It was a central focus of my latest meeting with President Zelenskyy in Rome. We are working hard with Ukraine to open the first cluster of accession talks, and to open all clusters in 2025.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX