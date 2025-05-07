WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $232.3 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $219.6 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $244.5 million or $1.73 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $753.0 million from $704.0 million last year.Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $232.3 Mln. vs. $219.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $753.0 Mln vs. $704.0 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 - $7.10 Full year revenue guidance: $3.03 - $3.08 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX