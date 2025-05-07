PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming annual revenue outlook.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share on revenues between $16.8 billion and $17.2 billion.Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.35 to $2.65 per share on revenues between $16.8 billion and $17.4 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.56 per share on revenues of $17.24 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Teva of $214 million or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $139 million or $0.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.52 per share, compared to $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter.Net revenues for the quarter grew 5 percent to $3.89 billion from $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 2 percent in local currency terms.The Street was looking for earnings of $0.46 per share on revenues of $3.99 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX