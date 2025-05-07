accesso Technology Group: accesso Acquires Technology of 1RISK

Leading Online Waiver and Risk Management Data Solutions to Be Offered Exclusively via Expanded accesso Ecosystem

TWYFORD, England, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced the asset acquisition of 1RISK - a leader in cloud-based online liability waiver and incident risk management data technology for the leisure and recreation industries, with particular strength in the ski sector.

Founded in 2012, 1RISK developed technology to streamline the process of securing liability waivers for activities such as ticket and pass purchases, equipment rentals and lessons. Over the years, the SaaS-based solutions were expanded to include critical risk management tools, such as incident reporting and dispatch operations tracking, allowing operators to leverage data to reduce the frequency and severity of incidents over time.

The 1RISK liability waiver application, 1Waiver, is the market leading solution for ski resorts across North America. With more than 160 venues across North America - nearly half of which are also accesso clients - the technology enabled the completion of over 4 million waivers in 2024 alone. accesso has long supported integration with 1Waiver across its eCommerce and point-of-sale technologies. Moving forward, the 1RISK range of solutions will be included as part of accesso's broader suite of offerings and will be made available exclusively to venues utilizing accesso products.

"As the leading provider of commerce solutions for the ski operators across North America, further enhancing the Accesso offering with 1RISK's proven technology extends our commitment to delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions to the leisure sector," said Steve Brown, CEO of accesso.

Charles Mickley, founder and CEO of 1RISK, shared: "As a long-standing partner of Accesso, we have seen first-hand their dedication to innovation and guest experience. We are excited to see the range of 1RISK technology become an integral part of Accesso's powerful ecosystem, helping operators support their overall approach to risk management."

Following completion of the asset acquisition, staff members from 1RISK will join accesso and continue to support the development of leading-edge risk management technologies tailored for the needs of ski resorts, recreation venues and activity-based destinations worldwide.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue, and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to maximize guest engagement and revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technologies.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About 1RISK

1RISK technology provides an easy and efficient method of data entry that allows resorts and businesses to track and analyze customer and workplace incidents. The broad range of 1RISK solutions help operators reduce the frequency and severity of incidents while improving operational insights.

