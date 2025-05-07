Anzeige
BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Host First Quarter 2025 Conference Call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") will host an investor conference call with a slide presentation to discuss its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prior to the call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 557964. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2208/52304

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Tuesday, May 20, 2025, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 52304 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-specification, communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' Solutions business focuses on new, innovative public safety LMR/broadband convergence solutions that makes first responders safer and more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-to-host-first-quarter-2025-conference-call-on-tue-1024365

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
