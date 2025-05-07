LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined for the second straight month in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.Retail sales fell 2.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.6 percent decrease in February, which was the first decline since December 2023.The overall result was mainly affected by the decrease in sales in hyper-and supermarkets or stores selling household goods, the agency said.Sales at hyper-and supermarkets were 4.5 percent lower compared to last year, while those at specialized stores for footwear, textiles and drugs grew by 6.4 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.0 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX