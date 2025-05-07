WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $6.80 to $7.10 per share, on revenues between $3.03 billion and $3.08 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.03 per share on revenues of $3.07 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.On April 30, 2025, our Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of 45 cents per share of common stock issued and outstanding, payable on June 30, 2025, to holders as of June 13, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX