Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Clients Shine at the 2025 Met Gala

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Once again, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) clients and partners were front and center at one of the year's most iconic cultural moments. From the Academy Awards to the Grammys, Fashion Week to the Super Bowl, and across major music and food festivals, Dolphin's influence is felt wherever pop culture is made - including the 2025 Met Gala.

This year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, honored the legacy and innovation of Black fashion, and Dolphin clients delivered.

Shore Fire Media client Chance the Rapper made a bold statement as a guest of Versace, walking alongside Donatella Versace in a custom look that paid homage to the evening's theme with elegance and purpose.

42West client Christian Siriano dressed a striking trio: four-time Grammy winner Lizzo, four-time Grammy nominee Bebe Rexha, and Tony Award winner Alex Newell, all wearing custom Siriano creations that captured the spirit and spectacle of the night. Bebe Rexha also used the spotlight to showcase her sparkling wine brand, Provocativo Cava, a client of The Door.

Longtime client of The Door Gigi Hadid once again cemented her status as a fashion icon, captivating the carpet in a look that balanced timeless beauty with bold edge.

As ever, Dolphin is proud to support a powerful community of artists, entrepreneurs, and cultural voices who shape the moments the world watches.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

