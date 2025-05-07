WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the Department has approved another 180 infrastructure grants worth more than $3.2 billion as part of the unprecedented backlog of more than 3,200 projects the previous administration announced but did not execute.Since assuming office, Secretary Duffy and the Department of Transportation have approved a total of 329 grants, or roughly 10 percent of the Biden-era backlog.The largest grant within this package is $550 million for breaking ground on Alabama's I-10 Mobile River bridge and Bayway multimodal project. This project will allow the state to implement desperately needed infrastructure upgrades by bypassing two aging tunnels and replacing the existing Bayway Bridges.Completing this project was a major promise made by President Donald Trump.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX