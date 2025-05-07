Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
07.05.2025 15:18 Uhr
Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Finanznachrichten News

Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:07 May 2025

Name of applicant:

Carnival plc

Name of scheme:

Carnival plc 2014 Employee Share Plan

Period of return:

From:

1 October 2024

To:

31 March 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

400,625

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

400,625

Name of contact:

Jessica Del Pino

Telephone number of contact:

+1-305-406-5268


© 2025 PR Newswire
