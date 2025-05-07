Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date:07 May 2025
Name of applicant:
Carnival plc
Name of scheme:
Carnival plc 2014 Employee Share Plan
Period of return:
From:
1 October 2024
To:
31 March 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
400,625
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
400,625
Name of contact:
Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact:
+1-305-406-5268