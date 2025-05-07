WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), a radiation therapy company, Wednesday said it presented new long-term data showing benefits of the company's CyberKnife System in the treatment of prostate cancer, at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 2025 meeting.The CyberKnife system is a fully robotic radiotherapy device, that delivers precise doses of radiation with extreme accuracy to tumors.'At this year's ESTRO meeting important analyses of real-world evidence (RWE) underscored the benefits of our unique robotic and helical platforms, reaffirming their use as patients' primary care option or along with other modalities such as surgery, chemotherapy or immunotherapy. Stand out studies focused on the company's CyberKnife System for the treatment of prostate cancer, building on a robust body of clinical data supporting its use and confirming the durability and quality of life after 10 years post-treatment,' said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX