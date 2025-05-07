Canon Middle East: Canon Appoints Jarir Marketing Company and Al Hasoob Company as Authorized Service Centers in Saudi Arabia

New centers offer customers convenient access to authorized repair and maintenance services through well-established local retailers

All repairs utilize exclusively genuine Canon parts, maintaining the integrity and performance of customers' devices

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East and Türkiye has announced a strategic expansion of its after-sales service network in Saudi Arabia through official partnerships with Jarir Marketing Company and Al Hasoob Company. Under this new collaboration, both companies have been appointed authorized service centers for Canon's Consumer Printing Products (Home and Office), providing Saudi customers with expert, localized support through trusted, well-established retail and technology providers.

This partnership delivers nationwide accessibility through Jarir's 61 retail locations-which now serve as collection points and service centers-and Al Hasoob Company's three fully operational, dedicated service centers in key cities. The benefit to Canon customers is twofold: Enhanced convenience and peace of mind, as they gain direct access to Canon-trained technicians using genuine parts without the delays or complications of third-party servicing. The solution also reinforces Canon's commitment to customer satisfaction by offering a reliable, efficient, and manufacturer-approved pathway to maintain their printing products' performance.

Binoj Nair, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East and Türkiye, said, "At Canon, we understand that our commitment to customers extends well beyond the point of purchase. This partnership with Jarir Marketing Company and Al Hasoob Company reflects our dedication to providing exceptional after-sales support. By establishing these authorized service points with trusted retail partners, we ensure our customers have convenient access to expert care for their Canon products wherever they are in the Kingdom. All the information regarding these services, including service center locations and contact details, is available on our official website."

The service centers are now fully operational at participating Jarir and Al Hasoob Company locations. Both partners have undergone comprehensive Canon Technical Product Training processes, with technicians receiving specialized training to diagnose and repair the full range of Canon office printing products. All repairs utilize exclusively genuine Canon parts, maintaining the integrity and performance of customers' devices.

Safi Al Safi, Chief Operating Officer, Jarir Marketing, said, "This partnership with Canon strengthens our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to our customers. Being appointed as an authorized service center allows us to extend our relationship with Canon customers beyond the initial purchase, offering them the peace of mind that comes with expert, manufacturer-approved service using genuine parts. Our 61 locations across Saudi Arabia are not only a point of sale but also a complete after-sales solution. We're proud to enhance the Canon experience for our shared customers across the Kingdom."

Sherif Abdelfattah, Chief Executive Officer Al Hasoob, added, "Becoming an authorized Canon service center aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver excellence in technology solutions. Our customers trust us with their technology needs, and now they can rely on us for professional Canon repairs performed by specially trained technicians. With three Canon Service centers in key metropolitan cities, this collaboration enables us to provide a seamless experience from purchase through the entire product lifecycle, reinforcing our position as a complete technology partner."

This development addresses the growing demand among Saudi consumers for local, authorized service options. Canon customers can now simply visit their nearest Jarir or Al Hasoob Company location with their product for professional diagnosis and repair, eliminating the inconvenience often associated with printer maintenance.

For additional information about service center locations or to find the nearest authorized repair center, customers can scan the QR code available at Canon retail points or visit www.canon-me.com.

