BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS), a mass media and entertainment conglomerate, on Wednesday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Miral Group to create a landmark Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The financial terms and the transaction date were not disclosed.Shares of Walt Disney are increasing in the pre-market trading.The new waterfront resort on Yas Island will be Disney's seventh theme park resort, combining its iconic stories and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture.Once completed, the new Disney theme park resort will feature classic Disney entertainment, themed hotels, distinctive dining, and shopping.In the pre-market trading, Walt Disney is 7.55% higher at $99.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX