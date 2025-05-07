WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corp. (CDW), a provider of information technology solutions, on Wednesday announced that net income increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year.For the first quarter, net income increased 4.1 percent to $224.9 million from $216.1 million in the previous year's quarter. While earnings per share were $1.69 compared with $1.59 last year.On the adjusted basis, net income climbed 9.9 percent to $286.5 million from $260.8 million in the prior year. While adjusted earnings per share were $2.15 versus $1.92 last year.Ten analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Net sales surged 6.7 percent to $5.2 billion from $4.87 billion in the previous year. Daily sales were increased 8.4 percent to $82.5 million from $76.1 million in the previous year.The company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.625 per common share, payable on June 10, to shareholders on record as of May 26.In the pre-market trading, CDW is 0.04% higher at $163.99 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX