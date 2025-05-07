Anzeige
H World Group Hosts Nearly 6.3 Million Guests During China's May Day Holiday

Finanznachrichten News
  • Hotels under H World brands welcomed nearly 6.3 million guests, up 30% from 2024
  • Overall hotel occupancy rate exceeded 84%, with top performing second-tier cities surpassing 90%
  • H World recorded over 43,000 international guest stays during the five-day holiday, marking a 75% y-o-y increase following China's adoption of a visa-free transit policy

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HK: 01179) announced that during the 2025 May Day holiday, hotels under its brands received nearly 6.3 million guests, representing a 30% increase compared to the same period last year.

Ji Hotel Beijing Guomao Jintai Road

According to the statistics from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during the five-day holiday, there were 314 million domestic trips made in China, reflecting a 6.4% year-on-year increase. Total domestic tourism spending reached 180.27 billion yuan, marking an 8.0% year-on-year growth.

H World Group's overall hotel occupancy rate exceeded 84%, a 1% year-on-year increase. Hotels in major cities performed strongly, with occupancy rates reaching 88% in Guangzhou, 87% in Shenzhen, and 85% in Xi'an-representing year-on-year growth of 10%, 14.5%, and 10.4% respectively.

Among second-tier cities, locations like Xuzhou, Changchun, Foshan, Ningbo, Nanchang, Nanning, and Wenzhou reported occupancy rates surpassing 90%, reflecting robust domestic travel demand beyond the largest urban centers.

Smaller third- and fourth-tier cities also attracted increasing numbers of leisure travelers seeking a more relaxed experience. Several cities including Bengbu, Liaoyang, and Pingxiang achieved full occupancy.

This year marked the first May Day holiday since the implementation of China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy, driving a significant increase in inbound tourism. H World recorded over 43,000 international guest stays, a 75% year-on-year increase, indicating growing interest from global travelers.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HK: 01179) is a key player in the global hotel industry. H World's brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels and Steigenberger Icons. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

For more information, please visit H World's website: https://ir.hworld.com

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681439/H_World_Group.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681438/5306061/H_World_Group_Logo.jpg

H World Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/h-world-group-hosts-nearly-6-3-million-guests-during-chinas-may-day-holiday-302448694.html

