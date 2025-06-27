Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN56 | ISIN: US44332N1063 | Ticker-Symbol: CL4A
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 21:26
29,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
H WORLD GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H WORLD GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,60015:48
29,00029,60015:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 12:18 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

H World Group Limited Announces Voting Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) ("H World" or the "Company"), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced that the 2025 annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") was held on June 27, 2025. During the AGM, the following proposed resolutions were duly passed:

  1. the ordinary resolution as set out in the notice of the AGM dated May 8, 2025 (the "Notice of AGM") regarding the ratification of appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as auditor of the Company for 2025 and the authorization for the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditor;
  2. the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of AGM regarding re-election of Ms. Jie Zheng (appointed by the board of directors of the Company on July 2, 2024) as an executive director of the Company; and
  3. the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of AGM regarding the authorization of each director or officer of the Company or Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited to take any and every action that might be necessary, appropriate or desirable to effect the foregoing resolutions as such director, officer or Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited, in his, her or its absolute discretion, thinks fit and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of March 31, 2025, H World operated 11,685 hotels with 1,142,158 hotel rooms in operation in 19 countries. H World's brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Hi Inn, Ni Hao Hotel, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Starway Hotel, CitiGo, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, MAXX, Blossom House, Joya Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Jaz in the City, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World's business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of March 31, 2025, H World operates 8 percent of its hotel rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 92 percent under the manachise and franchise model.

For more information, please visit H World's website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (21) 6195 9561
Email: ir@hworld.com
https://ir.hworld.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.