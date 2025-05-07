SINGAPORE (dpa-AFX) - Flex (FLEX) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: revenue in a range of $25.0 billion to $26.8 billion, GAAP EPS in a range of $2.35 to $2.55; and adjusted EPS in a range of $2.81 to $3.01.For the first quarter, the company expects: revenue in a range of $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion; GAAP EPS in a range of $0.46 to $0.54; and adjusted EPS in a range of $0.58 to $0.66.Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, said: 'As we look to fiscal 2026, we continue to see strong demand from our data center customers as we continue to shift the portfolio towards more profitable business.'Fourth quarter bottom line came in at $222 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $0.93 per share, last year. Excluding items, Flex reported adjusted earnings of $285 million or $0.73 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $6.398 billion from $6.169 billion last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX