Schneider Electric SE: Schneider Electric kicks off the year with significant sustainability milestones

Rueil-Malmaison, France, May 07, 2025, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that its Schneider Sustainability Impactby Corporate Knights, Schneider Electric remains committed to driving significant progress toward its sustainability goals as it embarks on the final year of its current SSI program.



Throughout the first quarter, Schneider Electric has made substantial progress in various areas:

The company has helped its customers save and avoid nearly 700 million tonnes of CO2 emissions through its solutions. This concurs with the launch of the second Energize Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) cohort (https://www.se.com/ww/en/about-us/newsroom/news/press-releases/energize-supports-four-global-healthcare-companies-collaborating-on-a-multi-buyer-ppa-for-a-long-term-supply-of-renewable-electricity-67a1f4d44c53b5dc560f345d), enabling four global healthcare companies to buy 245 GWh of renewable electricity annually for the next 10 years. Efforts to reduce upstream carbon emissions have also been accelerated, achieving a 42% decrease from the company's top 1,000 suppliers.

Despite surpassing targets more than a year in advance, Schneider Electric's commitment to fighting poverty and supporting communities remains strong. To date, 56 million people have gained access to energy through initiatives that develop clean energy solutions for education, healthcare, agriculture, and small businesses. Moreover, by signing the Rise Ahead Pledge (https://www.weforum.org/stories/2025/01/new-data-highlights-global-momentum-for-social-innovation/) recently, Schneider Electric is also working to expand access to essential services and promote socio-economic development, by focusing on energy poverty and impact investing in underserved markets.

Zone and Country presidents continue to drive local impact initiatives, following the advancement of over 200 initiatives started in 2021. These programs aim to enhance the company's sustainable impact by supporting and empowering local communities with training and mentoring, energy resiliency, environmental action, and more. For example, Schneider Electric UK and the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation have recently launched a STEM educational program (https://www.se.com/uk/en/about-us/newsroom/news/press-releases/schneider-electric-and-tottenham-hotspur-foundation-launch-transformative-stem-programme-for-primary-school-pupils-67c5fadf08b3ce68a90a9274) to inspire local pupils with interactive workshops and digital resources, equipping them with essential skills for a sustainable future.

"At Schneider, we believe in strong partnerships with corporations, governments, local partners, and communities to uplift livelihoods, boost incomes, and expand access to education and reliable, clean energy," said Chris Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer. "I'm especially proud of our people's relentless pursuit to turn ambition into action, from innovating solutions for environmental impact to giving back to our communities. Together, we're making progress and sustainability a reality for all."

For more details, please refer to the Q1 2025 reportof Schneider's Sustainability Impact program, including the progress dashboard:



