NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India launched military action, code-named 'Operation Sindoor', within days of a deadly terrorist attack targeting Indian tourists in the northern-most state of Kashmir last month.The Indian Army released video footage of targeted attacks carried out early Wednesday morning on terrorist-linked camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir along the Line of Control.Pakistan says at least 26 civilians were killed and 46 others injured in Indian air strikes and firing at multiple sites in both Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir along the Line of Control.Islamabad claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets and a drone, which is yet to be confirmed by New Delhi.On April 22, twenty eight civilians, mostly tourists, were shot dead by five armed militants near Pahalgam. India accused Pakistan government's involvement behind the most deadly terrorist attack on Indian soil in recent years, but Islamabad had denied the allegation.