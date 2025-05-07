CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cautiously optimistic sentiment prevails in world markets ahead of the monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve scheduled to be announced on Wednesday afternoon. Hopes of a trade deal with China and positive updates on earnings supported market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. Major markets in Europe are trading in negative territory. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index firmed up. Bond yields are trading on a mixed note. Crude oil prices are trading close to the flatline. Gold slipped after 3 days of continuous gains. Cryptocurrencies rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,991.50, up 0.40% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,620.60, up 0.25% Germany's DAX at 23,119.08, down 0.51% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,545.00, down 0.61% France's CAC 40 at 7,627.63, down 0.90% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,231.95, down 0.60% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,779.66, down 0.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,178.30, up 0.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,342.67, up 0.80% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,691.88, up 0.13%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1359, down 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3363, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 143.34, up 0.56% AUD/USD at 0.6466, down 0.43% USD/CAD at 1.3798, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 99.43, up 0.19%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.304%, down 0.32% Germany at 2.4945%, down 1.48% France at 3.213%, down 1.17% U.K. at 4.5150%, up 0.02% Japan at 1.318%, up 1.38%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $62.13, down 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $59.10, up 0.02%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,398.05, down 0.72%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,876.81, up 3.32% Ethereum at $1,826.41, up 3.37% XRP at $2.12, up 1.64% BNB at $606.76, up 1.98% Solana at $146.83, up 3.22%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX