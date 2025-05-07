BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Conservative leader Friedrich Merz has been elected as German chancellor.Within hours of failing to win enough votes in the parliament to get elected as chancellor, Merz won 325 votes in the second round, getting additional support of lawmakers to approve his appointment.He was sworn in as chancellor by president Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the parliament Tuesday afternoon.In the first round of voting held on Tuesday, Merz received 310 votes, six short of majority in the 630-member lower house of parliament.It was a significant blow to the Christian Democrat leader, who formed an alliance with the Christian Social Union and the center-left Social Democrats after the election, which together have 328 seats and a parliamentary majority.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX