Dem Mistrade-Antrag wurde stattgegeben. Folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN MHY1771G1026, Wertpapier-Name: COSTAMARE INC. DL-,0001, wurden aufgehoben:
Datum Zeit Volumen Preis
07.05.2025 08:02:47 150 7,725
|16:18
|XFRA MISTRADE ANTRAG IN ISIN MHY1771G1026 WURDE STATTGEGEBEN
|13:42
|Costamare Inc. - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|13:42
|Costamare Inc. Announces Completion of the Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Spin-Off
|MONACO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) (the "Company") announced today that it has completed the spin-off of its dry bulk business into a standalone public company, Costamare...
|13:42
|Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Debuts as Independent, Publicly Traded Company
|Company completes separation from Costamare Inc.Begins trading today on NYSE MONACO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (NYSE:CMDB) ("Costamare Bulkers" or the "Company")...
|13:40
|Costamare Bulkers Holdings Ltd - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
