WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico, announced the outcome of a week long, multi-agency enforcement operation targeting one of the largest and dangerous drug trafficking organizations responsible for flooding American communities with fentanyl and other illicit narcotics.Federal authorities have arrested 16 individuals and seized record-breaking quantities of fentanyl, other drugs, cash, firearms, and vehicles across multiple states.They include three million fentanyl pills, millions of U.S. dollars, luxury cars, and jewelry.The Sinaloa cartel members, including its leader Heriberto Salazar Amaya, 36, were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.'This historic drug seizure, led by the DEA, is a significant blow against the Sinaloa Cartel that removes poison from our streets and protects American citizens from the scourge of fentanyl,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. 'This Department of Justice will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle every cartel network operating illegally in the United States.'As part of this operation, law enforcement executed coordinated search warrants across cities in five states: Albuquerque, NM; Salem, OR; Layton, UT; Phoenix, AZ; and Las Vegas, NV.