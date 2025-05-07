Electrolux Professional AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2025 in Electrolux Professional AB (publ)

Electrolux Professional's Annual General Meeting was held on May 7, 2025. The shareholders were also able to exercise their voting rights by postal voting in accordance with the provisions of Electrolux Professional's Articles of Association.

Income statements and balance sheets, dispositions in respect of the Company's profit in accordance with the adopted balance sheet and discharge of liability

The parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets were adopted. The Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 0.85 per share and that the retained earnings should be carried forward. It was resolved that the record date should be May 9, 2025. The Board of Directors and the Managing Director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Board of directors

Kai Wärn, Katharine Clark, Josef Matosevic, Hans Ola Meyer, Daniel Nodhäll, Martine Snels and Carsten Voigtländer were re-elected to the Board of Directors and Shannon Garcia was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Kai Wärn was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Board of Directors' fees

The Annual General Meeting resolved on fees to the Board of Directors in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. Yearly fee to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEK 1,925,000 and SEK 640,000 to each of the other Directors appointed by the Annual General Meeting not employed by Electrolux Professional. In addition to these fees, the Annual General Meeting resolved on an additional fee of USD 4,000 per meeting to be paid to each Director that resides outside Europe for attendance at ordinary physical Board meetings in Sweden or Italy. Fees for committee work to the members who are appointed by the Board of Directors were approved as follows: SEK 233,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 150,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee and SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 110,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

Auditor and auditor's fees

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2026 and resolved that the auditor's fee be paid as incurred on approved account.

Remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2024.

Performance based, long-term share program for 2025

The proposal for Electrolux Professional's performance based, long-term share program for 2025 and hedging measures relating thereto was approved.

Authorization to resolve on the issuance of new shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve to issue not more than 28,739,745 B-shares against payment in kind, on one or several occasions, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting. The price for the new shares shall be based on the market price of the Company's B-shares. The purpose of the authorization is to facilitate acquisitions where the consideration will be paid with own shares.

Resolution on adoption of new Instruction for the Nomination Committee

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, to adopt a new instruction for the Nomination Committee to apply until further notice.

For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow

Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry equipment for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2024, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.5bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com