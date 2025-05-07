Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION Partners with Bango to Bring Over 100 Subscription Services to OpenTV ENTera, Driving Multi-Service Engagement for Telco Service Providers



07.05.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST





New global partnership brings Bango Digital Vending Machine® to the OpenTV ENTera Ecosystem enabling hard and soft bundling for operators, adding value

and driving consumer loyalty.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA - May 7, 2025 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a global partnership with UK-based Bango, the leader in subscription bundling, to empower telecommunications service providers to quickly build scalable multi-service offers that create more valuable consumer propositions. By leveraging the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM) from Bango through the OpenTV management console, service providers can enable greater consumer retention and more efficient audience segmentation. "Our vision is to be the place where people subscribe," said Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango. "Enabling operators to bring subscriptions together in one place delivers consistency, choice and control for consumers. Through our partnership with NAGRAVISION, telco service providers have powerful new bundling opportunities at their fingertips, creating additional revenue opportunities and a broader understanding of consumer preferences and behavior." OpenTV ENTera offers a customized and immersive entertainment experience. With advanced AI-driven recommendations, multi-service content aggregation, and efficient bundling features, OpenTV ENTera ensures consumers can discover and buy a diverse range of engaging content in one convenient location. The cloud-based solution addresses complex integration challenges, through an exclusive partner ecosystem that optimizes the solution feature set and delivers business outcomes that enhance consumer satisfaction. "Equipping our customers with the tools to enable multi-service offers that their consumers want is core to OpenTV ENTera," said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President and COO at NAGRAVISION. "Our partnership with Bango ensures our customers can quickly deploy new bundles by leveraging OpenTV's existing integrations with operator billing and subscriber management platforms." The Bango DVM connects, unifies, and manages all subscription entertainment products deliverable via OpenTV ENTera, allowing consumers to easily subscribe to and manage services through a single, consistent OpenTV ENTera interface. At the same time, telco service providers benefit from standardized partner offers, along with new opportunities for marketing and revenue growth. Helping operators drive engagement, retention, and revenue, NAGRAVISION's video streaming solutions address business needs, monetize content, and analyze behavior, empowering consumers to make more informed choices. Powered by the latest AI technology, they enhance recommendations, personalization, scalability, and content relevance, improving customer satisfaction through a dynamic user experience. To learn more about NAGRAVISION streaming solutions, visit https://nagra.vision/streaming-solutions/. About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.visionor follow us on LinkedIn and X. Media contact Marc Demierre

