Infant Bacterial Therapeutics: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2025

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted IBP-9414 "Breakthrough Therapy Designation." This means that the FDA and IBT will work together to bring the new drug to market as soon as possible. The FDA's Breakthrough Designation is intended to expedite the development and regulatory review of potential new drugs that are intended to treat serious conditions and address significant medical needs. The drug must have achieved preliminary clinical results that demonstrate significant improvements on a clinically significant efficacy measure compared to available drugs. For IBT, it is positive in itself that we are likely to reduce the time to a potential market approval, but in our case it means more than just a time gain. This is because "The Connection Study," our large Phase III study in premature infants, did not show what we expected, but the results of the study nevertheless form the basis for the FDA's decision to grant "Breakthrough Therapy Designation." The Connection Study supports the hypothesis that IBP-9414 is safe and has the potential to improve intestinal maturation and thereby reduce serious consequences of intestinal damage, such as NEC and gastrointestinal mortality, in premature infants. IBP-9414 has the potential to address this unmet medical need in a vulnerable population in need of new treatment options.

IBT now has a new compass course to follow. We will now intensify our work towards the market, and IBT has hired a person who will be tasked with identifying global distribution partners for IBP-9414. In April this year, Professor Neu presented results from "The Connection Study" at the Pediatric Academic Societies' annual conference in Hawaii. Communication with healthcare providers will be further intensified. IBT will also conduct additional market research to prepare for the launch of IBP-9414. Another important area is production, and in the first quarter, the analytical methods were validated with good results. The analytical methods are used to release the product when it is produced to ensure its quality. The development of additional production-related documentation is planned for 2025.

In April, we completed our clinical study report for "The Connection Study." This report, together with additional information, will now be submitted to the FDA as soon as possible in accordance with their recommendation.

IBT's liquidity is such that the activities we are currently planning will be sufficient until sometime in mid-2026.

Finally, a big thank you to everyone at IBT; all the hard work has paid off. IBT's IBP-9414 product has completed Phase III and received "Breakthrough" status based on our Phase III results. These are exciting times for IBT.

Stockholm May 7, 2025

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Financial overview for the period

First quarter (January - March) 2025

• Net sales KSEK 0 (0)

• Operating income KSEK -17 495* (-29 798)

• Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -1.24 (-2.06)

* Operational income includes exchange rate effects on foreign currency deposits to secure future outflows during the first quarter amounting to KSEK -3,652 (5,323).

Significant events during the reporting period (January - March)

• On March 28, 2025, IBT announced that the FDA had granted IBP-9414 "Breakthrough Therapy Designation" for its potential to reduce gastrointestinal-related mortality.

Summary of selected financial data

000's 2025 2024 2024 Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Net Sales - - - Other income - 5 4 Operating profit / loss -17,495 -29,798 -145,343 Result after tax -16,739 -27,815 -136,905 Total assets 207,916 348,878 239,566 Cash flow for the period -27,979 -24,768 -111,120 Cash flow per share for the period (SEK) -2.08 -1.84 -8.25 Cash 191,758 309,618 223,388 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -1.24 -2.06 -10.16 Equity per share (SEK) 11.40 20.59 12.64 Equity ratio (%) 74% 79% 71%

Contacts

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Maria Ekdahl, CFO

info@ibtherapeutics.com

+46 76 219 37 38

About Us

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's Class B shares are since September 10, 2018, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IBTB).



IBT is a pharmaceutical company whose purpose is to develop and commercialize drugs for diseases affecting premature babies. During the 12 years of drug development IBT has gained unique expertise in the field of drugs using live bacteria as active substances. This is a key competitive factor for our development programs.



IBT's main focus is the drug candidate IBP-9414, a formulated bacterial strain naturally found in human breast milk. IBP-9414, is expected to be the first product in the new class of biologics called "Live Biotherapeutic Products" for premature infants. The drug development of IBP-9414 is currently in its final stages for this important product for premature babies.



The portfolio also includes additional drug candidates, IBP-1016, IBP-1118 and IBP-1122. IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a life-threatening and rare disorder in which children are born with externalized gastrointestinal organs. IBP-1118 to prevent retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), one of the leading causes of blindness in premature babies, and IBP-1122 to eliminate vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), which cause antibiotic-resistant hospital infections.



Through the development of these drugs, IBT can address medical needs where no sufficient treatments are available.