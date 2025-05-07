Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
07.05.2025 18:23 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

Finanznachrichten News

In accordance with article L.233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of April 30, 2025, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares representing 37,215,996 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on almost 6,000 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mpxulpaYlmudm59pk8Zul5VpnGtnw2PGlpLJx2lxa8iba5tmlmtnl8eXZnJimm5m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91590-declaration-amf_250507-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
