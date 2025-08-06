Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 16:42
57,30 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.08.2025 18:23 Uhr
WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L.233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of
July 31, 2025, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares representing 37,184,302 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJpvZp2bYm2ayHFuYZZtm2Fqa2aSw5KYbGSWmmWcaMqamp+Wl2qUmcnGZnJkmmpn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93551-wavestone_declaration-amf_250710-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
