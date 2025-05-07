DJ RM plc: Change of Auditor

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Change of Auditor 07-May-2025 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 May 2025 RM plc ("RM" or the "Company") Change of Auditor RM announces that, following a competitive tender process, the board of directors of RM proposed to appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as its independent auditor for the financial year ending 30 November 2025 (the "Appointment"). The Appointment was approved by the Company's shareholders at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held earlier today. Accordingly, Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") has resigned from its role as auditor with effect from the conclusion of the AGM. In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, a copy of the letter to shareholders concerning the "statement of reasons" sent by Deloitte, as the outgoing auditor, to the Company, as required under section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, will be forwarded to the Financial Conduct Authority and be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism at the same time this is sent to shareholders. Daniel Fattal Company Secretary RM plc dfattal@rm.com

May 07, 2025 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)