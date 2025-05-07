Anzeige
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
RM plc: Change of Auditor

Finanznachrichten News

DJ RM plc: Change of Auditor 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Change of Auditor 
07-May-2025 / 16:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 May 2025 
 
RM plc 
("RM" or the "Company") 
 
Change of Auditor 
 
RM announces that, following a competitive tender process, the board of directors of RM proposed to appoint RSM UK 
Audit LLP as its independent auditor for the financial year ending 30 November 2025 (the "Appointment"). The 
Appointment was approved by the Company's shareholders at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held earlier 
today. 
 
Accordingly, Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") has resigned from its role as auditor with effect from the conclusion of the 
AGM. In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, a copy of the letter to shareholders concerning the "statement of 
reasons" sent by Deloitte, as the outgoing auditor, to the Company, as required under section 519 of the Companies Act 
2006, will be forwarded to the Financial Conduct Authority and be made available for inspection on the National Storage 
Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism at the same time this is sent to 
shareholders. 
 
 
Daniel Fattal 
Company Secretary 
RM plc 
dfattal@rm.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  386887 
EQS News ID:  2132536 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2132536&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2025 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
