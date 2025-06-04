Anzeige
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
04.06.25 | 08:05
04.06.2025 19:39 Uhr
RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
22-May-2025 / 12:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 22 May 2025 
 
RM plc 
 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Mark Cook 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief 
                               Executive Officer) 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment         Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer 
a)      Name                      RM plc 
b)      LEI code                    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") 
       of instrument 
b)      Identification code               RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) 
c)      Nature of this transaction           Purchase of shares 
 
                               Price     Volume 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s)             GBP1.00625    3,957 
                               GBP0.9902    17,983

Aggregated information GBP1.00625

-- Price 3,957

-- Volume

e) -- Price GBP0.9902

-- Volume

-- Total Price 17,983

GBP21,788.50

f) Date of the transaction 2025-05-16 and 2025-05-19 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                Lyn Cook 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Person closely associated with a person discharging managerial 
                         responsibilities, being Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer 
a)      Name                RM plc 
b)      LEI code              2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial    Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") 
       instrument, type of instrument 
b)      Identification code        RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) 
c)      Nature of this transaction     Purchase of shares 
 
                         Price     Volume 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         GBP0.9902    36,133

Aggregated information

GBP0.9902

-- Price

e) -- Volume 36,133

-- Total Price

GBP35,778.90

f) Date of the transaction 2025-05-19 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  390124 
EQS News ID:  2143750 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2143750&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 13:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
