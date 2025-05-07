BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks opened on a weak note on Wednesday and languished in negative territory right through the day's session as investors stayed cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's monetary policy announcements, due later in the day, and on Thursday, respectively.The benchmark SMI closed down 116.82 points or 0.96% at 12,113.76, slightly off the day's low of 12,100.07.Kuehne + Nagel and Lonza Group lost 2.77% and 2.5%, respectively. Partners Group, Adecco, Roche Holding, Swatch Group, Richemont and Alcon ended down by 1.6 to 2.2%.Julius Baer, Sika, Novartis, Givaudan and Swisscom also closed notably lower.Straumann Holding (up 0.5%) and UBS Group (up marginally) were the only gainers in the SMI index.In economic news, the Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves fell to CHF 702.895 billion in April 2025, the lowest since August 2024, from CHF 725.551 billion in the previous month. This marked the third consecutive decline.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX